Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 6.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 337.44 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 6.46% to Rs 30.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 337.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 299.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales337.44299.74 13 OPM %16.4817.05 -PBDT49.2344.18 11 PBT40.0937.07 8 NP30.4728.62 6
