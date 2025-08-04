Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 12.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 699.83 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 12.77% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 699.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 642.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.699.83642.278.207.4045.0840.8223.4621.2917.8415.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News