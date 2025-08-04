Global Education consolidated net profit declines 40.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.42% to Rs 14.83 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 40.70% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.8314.4840.6653.876.589.765.609.094.217.10

