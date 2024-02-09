Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 23.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 242.05 croreNet profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 23.45% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 242.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 280.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales242.05280.84 -14 OPM %14.0314.12 -PBDT25.9432.56 -20 PBT23.1030.70 -25 NP17.3722.69 -23
