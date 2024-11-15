Cressanda Railway Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -1.08 crore

Net loss of Cressanda Railway Solutions reported to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs -1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales-1.0819.50 PL OPM %599.078.56 -PBDT-5.312.89 PL PBT-5.412.89 PL NP-3.905.10 PL

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

