VITP Pvt standalone net profit rises 134.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of VITP Pvt rose 134.65% to Rs 32.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 90.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.90.0173.7080.5477.2361.3040.2245.5821.0632.7113.94

