VITP Pvt standalone net profit rises 134.65% in the September 2024 quarter

VITP Pvt standalone net profit rises 134.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 90.01 crore

Net profit of VITP Pvt rose 134.65% to Rs 32.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 90.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales90.0173.70 22 OPM %80.5477.23 -PBDT61.3040.22 52 PBT45.5821.06 116 NP32.7113.94 135

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

