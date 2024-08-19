Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 6.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.50% to Rs 320.87 croreNet profit of Vivriti Capital rose 6.38% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.50% to Rs 320.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 216.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales320.87216.08 48 OPM %77.1080.69 -PBDT78.3174.17 6 PBT73.7569.86 6 NP55.1751.86 6
