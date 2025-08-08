VLS Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.25% to Rs 98.51 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance declined 23.69% to Rs 71.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.25% to Rs 98.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.98.51130.0594.9094.7695.25124.8994.31123.6271.1593.24

