BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 144.89 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries declined 15.17% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 144.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 150.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.144.89150.2425.4723.4534.1734.2820.6824.9315.1517.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News