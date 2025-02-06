VLS Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 54.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -58.75 crore

Net loss of VLS Finance reported to Rs 54.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 87.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -58.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 112.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-58.75112.42 PL OPM %125.0695.37 -PBDT-72.10108.58 PL PBT-73.17107.24 PL NP-54.2887.87 PL

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

