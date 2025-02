Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 265.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.07% to Rs 280.85 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies rose 265.14% to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.07% to Rs 280.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 214.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.280.85214.2712.337.7140.0815.0732.729.0723.996.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News