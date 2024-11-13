VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 62.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 97.47 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 62.11% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 97.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.97.4787.57-0.123.601.122.670.972.570.721.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News