Key Corp standalone net profit rises 100.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 105.76% to Rs 31.79 crore

Net profit of Key Corp rose 100.89% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.76% to Rs 31.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.53% to Rs 31.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 104.34% to Rs 32.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.7915.45 106 32.0015.66 104 OPM %99.4098.90 -97.9195.08 - PBDT31.6715.77 101 31.6215.41 105 PBT31.6615.76 101 31.5715.36 106 NP31.6615.76 101 31.5715.36 106

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

