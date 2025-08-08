Cabinet approves continuation of Targeted Subsidy for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Consumers for FY26 at Rs 12000 crore

The Union Cabinet has approved the targeted subsidy of Rs.300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 9 reﬁlls per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) to the beneﬁciaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2025-26 at an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May, 2016 with an objective to provide deposit-free LPG connection to adult women from poor households across the country. As on 01.07.2025, there are about 10.33 crore PMUY connections across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News