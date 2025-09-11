Voltamp Transformers drops 12% in six days

Voltamp Transformers slid 4.72% to Rs 7,146.10, marking its sixth straight session of losses.

The stock has dropped 11.72% in six days, extending its three-month decline to 19.24% and its one-year fall to 47.65%.

Voltamp Transformers manufactures energy-efficient oil-filled and dry-type transformers with over 80,000 installations in India and abroad. It serves sectors such as power, oil & gas, petrochemicals, steel, cement, green energy, and data centers, supplying to corporates, PSUs, EPC contractors, and MNCs.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 0.14% to Rs 79.55 crore while net sales declined 1.07% to Rs 423.58 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.