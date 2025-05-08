Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 30.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 765.86 croreNet profit of Somany Ceramics declined 30.74% to Rs 21.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 765.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 731.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.00% to Rs 60.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 2643.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2577.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
