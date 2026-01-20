Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd witnessed volume of 345.93 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 611.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56586 shares

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 January 2026.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd witnessed volume of 345.93 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 611.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56586 shares. The stock dropped 0.78% to Rs.114.85. Volumes stood at 49217 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd notched up volume of 110.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 49.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.65% to Rs.67.98. Volumes stood at 4.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 24.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4137 shares. The stock slipped 0.41% to Rs.1,683.25. Volumes stood at 2686 shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd clocked volume of 52230 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8423 shares. The stock lost 1.08% to Rs.982.05. Volumes stood at 5318 shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd recorded volume of 42969 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8383 shares. The stock gained 4.87% to Rs.1,610.55. Volumes stood at 4005 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

