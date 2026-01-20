Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSME loan applications worth ₹52,300 crore sanctioned by PSBs between April and December: Finance Ministry

Public sector banks under the digital credit underwriting programmes sanctioned over 3.96 lakh MSME loan applications amounting to over Rs 52,300 crore between April 1 and December 31, 2025, the finance ministry said on Monday. The Public Sector Banks (PSBs) had launched the Credit Assessment Model (CAM) based on digital footprints for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2025. This credit assessment model leverages the digitally fetched and verifiable data available in the ecosystem and devises automated journeys for MSME Loan appraisal using objective decisioning for all loan applications and model-based limit assessment for both Existing to Bank (ETB) as well as New to Bank (NTB) MSME borrowers, a finance ministry statement said.

