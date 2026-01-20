BJP set to get new president as Nitin Nabin elected unopposed

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to have a new national president, with working president Nitin Nabin emerging as the sole candidate for the top post. The formal announcement of his election is expected on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

BJP National Returning Officer K. Laxman said all 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of Nabin and were found valid after scrutiny. His candidature was proposed by outgoing BJP president J. P. Nadda, along with senior leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

Organisationally, Nabin has risen through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, serving at both state and national levels. He has also overseen organisational responsibilities in states such as Chhattisgarh and Sikkim, and is widely credited with strengthening campaign strategy and organisational cohesion in Chhattisgarh, which helped the BJP return to power in the state in 2023 after a gap.