Volumes jump at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter

GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed volume of 56.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares NBCC (India) Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed volume of 56.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.45% to Rs.1,417.80. Volumes stood at 91650 shares in the last session.

NBCC (India) Ltd notched up volume of 2576.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 206.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.62% to Rs.198.29. Volumes stood at 84.98 lakh shares in the last session.

LTIMindtree Ltd clocked volume of 30.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.67% to Rs.6,135.00. Volumes stood at 2.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 12.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.48% to Rs.7,642.70. Volumes stood at 11.8 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 4.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72029 shares. The stock rose 2.60% to Rs.1,948.30. Volumes stood at 71984 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News