Volumes jump at Gujarat Gas Ltd counter

Gujarat Gas Ltd saw volume of 368.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.34 lakh shares Chalet Hotels Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Uno Minda Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gujarat Gas Ltd saw volume of 368.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.61% to Rs.671.35. Volumes stood at 16.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 7.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.28% to Rs.854.20. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd registered volume of 16.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.1,047.95. Volumes stood at 2.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Uno Minda Ltd recorded volume of 32.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.47% to Rs.1,156.70. Volumes stood at 12.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd clocked volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63139 shares. The stock gained 6.27% to Rs.10,687.95. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News