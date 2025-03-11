Volumes jump at HEG Ltd counter

HEG Ltd saw volume of 61.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.97 lakh shares

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Indegene Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 March 2025.

HEG Ltd saw volume of 61.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.76% to Rs.410.15. Volumes stood at 3.81 lakh shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd clocked volume of 826.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 128.34 lakh shares. The stock lost 26.19% to Rs.664.65. Volumes stood at 160.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Indegene Ltd saw volume of 34.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.93% to Rs.545.75. Volumes stood at 7.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd clocked volume of 32.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.14% to Rs.1,485.00. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 166.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.11% to Rs.559.80. Volumes stood at 13.42 lakh shares in the last session.

