Urja Global appoints Sachin Kumar Agrahari as CFO

Urja Global said that its board has approved the appointment of Sachin Kumar Agrahari as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 10 March 2025.

Sachin Kumar Agrahari is a highly accomplished chartered accountant and cost accountant with extensive experience in finance, accounting, auditing, and taxation. Throughout his career, he has held key leadership positions, including audit manager and deputy manager, where he demonstrated expertise in financial management, regulatory compliance, and strategic planning.

Urja Global is a renewable energy developer and operator in India. It offers a range of solar products and services, including off-grid and grid-connected solar power plants, solar home lighting systems, solar lanterns, solar street lighting systems, and rooftop solar systems.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 45.6% to Rs 0.49 crore on an 84.3% jump in net sales to Rs 20.20 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Urja Global declined 3.29% to Rs 14.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News