Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M edges higher after signing deal to acquire nearly 59% stake in SML Isuzu

M&M edges higher after signing deal to acquire nearly 59% stake in SML Isuzu

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) added 1.54% to Rs 2906.30 after the company said that it has entered into an agreement with the SML Isuzu and its promoters to acquire 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu for Rs 554.65 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra has entered into an agreement with the Sumitomo Corporation, Japan, and SML Isuzu for acquiring 6,362,306 equity shares, representing 43.96% of the equity share capital of SML Isuzu. The share would be acquired at a price of Rs 650 apiece and the aggregate consideration for the same would be Rs 413.55 crore.

M&M has also inked an agreement with Isuzu Motors, Japan, for acquiring 2,170,747 equity shares (representing 15% stake in SML Isuzu) for a total consideration of Rs 141.10 crore.

In addition and in line with the SEBI Takeover Regulations, M&M has launched an obligatory open offer to acquire up to 26% of SML Isuzu from eligible public shareholders. The shares would be acquired at a price of Rs 1,554.60 per share, which is at a discount of 12.01% to the scrips previous close of Rs 1,766.70. As a result, shares of SML Isuzu were currently locked in 10% lower circuit at Rs 1,590.05 on the BSE.

M&M stated that the proposed acquisition is a step towards establishing a strong presence in the '>3.5T CV segment, where M&M has a 3% market share today, as compared to a 52% market share in the '<3.5T CV segment. M&Ms Trucks and Buses Division has made meaningful progress over the past few years.

"This acquisition will double the market share to 6%, with a plan to increase this to 10 - 12% by FY31 and 20%+ by FY36, the company stated.

Also Read

N Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia for first time amid Ukraine war

PSEB 10th results 2025 date: Results likely to be out soon at pseb.ac.in

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 770 pts, tests 80,000 led by RIL, ICICI Bk, Sun Pharma; oil gains 2%

Feeling unwelcome: Why I'm thinking twice about travelling to Trump's USA

Shriram Finance slips 9% post Q4 earnings. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Incorporated in 1983, SML Isuzu is a listed company with well-recognized brands, a strong vintage and pan-India presence in the Trucks and Buses segment. SML has a market leading position in the ILCV Buses segment, with around 16% market share. The company reported operating revenue of Rs 2,196 crore and EBITDA of Rs 179 crore in FY24. It has profitable operations, frugal manufacturing, and strong engineering capabilities.

M&M said that SML offers significant potential to unlock value through synergies in cost, network, brand, manufacturing, talent, and product complementarities. The companys Trucks and Buses business has developed strengths by tapping into technology, design & innovation, and sourcing from our auto business. Together, this would be a powerful combination.

Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD of the Mahindra Group, said: "The acquisition of SML Isuzu marks a significant milestone in Mahindra Group's vision of delivering 5x growth in our emerging businesses. This acquisition is aligned with our capital allocation strategy for investing in high potential growth areas which have a strong right to win and have demonstrated operational excellence."

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The company reported a 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UGRO Capital Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Avantel slips as Q4 PAT slides 50% YoY to Rs 6 cr

DCB Bank rises after Q4 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 177 cr

Kamat Hotels Q4 PAT surges 416% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 2.29%

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story