UGRO Capital Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
UGRO Capital reported 24.04% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 40.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 32.69 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income increased 24.83% YoY to Rs 412.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 57.21 crore in Q4 FY25, up 2.27% as against Rs 55.94 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

The non-banking financial companys (NBFC) assets under management (AUM) surged 32.67% to over Rs 12,003 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 9,047 crore in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, the companys net loans surged 56.75% to Rs 2,436 crore as compared with Rs 1,554 crore in Q4 FY24.

The companys total debt grew by 48.37% to Rs 6,904 crore in the March 2025 quarter as against Rs 4,653 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.60% to Rs 143.93 crore on a 33.29% rise in revenue to Rs 1,441.85 crore in FY25 over FY24.

UGRO Capital is a pioneering DataTech NBFC specializing in MSME and small business financing. By leveraging advanced data analytics and an extensive distribution network, it bridges the vast small business credit gap in India, delivering tailored credit solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The counter slipped 0.62% to currently trade at Rs 184 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

