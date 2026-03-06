Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 March 2026.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd saw volume of 3.16 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 61.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5133 shares. The stock increased 0.40% to Rs.2,082.00. Volumes stood at 4658 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd clocked volume of 88662 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 31.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2821 shares. The stock gained 6.67% to Rs.1,597.00. Volumes stood at 1302 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6540 shares. The stock rose 1.50% to Rs.189.35. Volumes stood at 7030 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd witnessed volume of 49162 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2308 shares. The stock increased 1.24% to Rs.1,667.00. Volumes stood at 7365 shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 18.88 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.01% to Rs.287.95. Volumes stood at 97908 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

