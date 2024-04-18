Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Just Dial Ltd saw volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8980 shares

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 April 2024.

Just Dial Ltd saw volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8980 shares. The stock increased 10.13% to Rs.984.60. Volumes stood at 8284 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21808 shares. The stock lost 0.06% to Rs.1,176.65. Volumes stood at 20968 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd saw volume of 1.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19982 shares. The stock increased 0.66% to Rs.2,258.60. Volumes stood at 8153 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 75237 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18323 shares. The stock gained 3.34% to Rs.1,704.20. Volumes stood at 35110 shares in the last session.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd witnessed volume of 4.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.32% to Rs.1,020.00. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

