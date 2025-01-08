Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrials stocks slide

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Industrials index decreasing 257.44 points or 1.74% at 14578.63 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Precision Wires India Ltd (down 8.24%), K E C International Ltd (down 6.89%),Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (down 5.6%),PTC Industries Ltd (down 5%),Centum Electronics Ltd (down 4.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Swan Energy Ltd (down 4.38%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 4.38%), Skipper Ltd (down 4.18%), Polycab India Ltd (down 4.15%), and Apar Industries Ltd (down 4%).

On the other hand, Man Industries (India) Ltd (up 7.74%), Indo Tech Transformers Ltd (up 5%), and Borosil Renewables Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 842.67 or 1.52% at 54439.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 284.78 points or 1.79% at 15597.28.

The Nifty 50 index was down 136.95 points or 0.58% at 23570.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 424.18 points or 0.54% at 77774.93.

On BSE,1096 shares were trading in green, 2804 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

