Power shares slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index falling 126.79 points or 1.86% at 6688.7 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 4.53%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 3.99%),Siemens Ltd (down 2.57%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.51%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.89%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.49%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.35%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.04%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.98%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.33%), moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 842.67 or 1.52% at 54439.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 284.78 points or 1.79% at 15597.28.

The Nifty 50 index was down 136.95 points or 0.58% at 23570.95.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 424.18 points or 0.54% at 77774.93.

On BSE,1096 shares were trading in green, 2804 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News