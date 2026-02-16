WeWork adds 90,000 sq.ft space at Atrium Place in Gurugram

WeWork India Management announced the opening of its new center - WeWork Atrium Place, located in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram. WeWork Atrium Place is spread across ~90,000 sq. ft. of space, with two floors. Backed by transaction advisory support from CBRE, the new centre reinforces WeWork India's growing presence in NCR and marks its sixth centre in partnership with the leading real estate developer DLF.

WeWork Atrium Place is strategically positioned to meet the sustained demand for premium flexible workspaces that combine prime location with modern design. Located in Udyog Vihar, the centre spans the 6th and 7th floors and offers over 1,200 desks. As NCR continues to witness strong office space absorption, Gurugram remains its leading commercial hub, accounting for nearly 60% of the region's market share, followed by Noida and Delhi, with demand driven largely by consulting and IT-BPM sectors (Source: ICRA). Building on this momentum, WeWork India plays a key role in enabling flexible working across NCR. With 14 centres across major business districts in the NCR, the company empowers organisations of all sizes to scale with agility while accessing premium locations and enterprise-grade infrastructure. Over the past two years, WeWork India has recorded a 50% increase in enterprise desks across the NCR region, driven by strong demand from the finance, technology, and professional services sectors, among others.