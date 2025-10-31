Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 87.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.02% to Rs 1617.35 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 87.42% to Rs 24.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.02% to Rs 1617.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1554.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1617.351554.8740.0834.3233.5420.0633.5420.0624.1412.88

