Muthoot Microfin rallies as board to mull fundraise on 27 Nov

Muthoot Microfin jumped 4.60% to Rs 189.55 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 27 November 2025 to consider raising capital through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The disclosure came in after-market hours on 24 November 2025.

Muthoot Microfin is a part of Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue) and is one of the leading listed MFIs in India. It provides financial assistance through micro loans such as income generating loans to women engaged in small businesses.

The companys standalone net profit declined 50.5% to Rs 30.52 crore on 12.9% fall in total income to Rs 577.39 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.