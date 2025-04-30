Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
R R Kabel Ltd saw volume of 21.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90034 shares

Schaeffler India Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 April 2025.

R R Kabel Ltd saw volume of 21.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90034 shares. The stock increased 6.08% to Rs.1,042.00. Volumes stood at 58211 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 12.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53065 shares. The stock gained 6.06% to Rs.3,481.80. Volumes stood at 45851 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 18.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80918 shares. The stock increased 8.81% to Rs.3,330.10. Volumes stood at 60114 shares in the last session.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd clocked volume of 901.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.03% to Rs.116.36. Volumes stood at 45.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 6.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96055 shares. The stock gained 0.13% to Rs.2,334.00. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

