Volumes jump at Sammaan Capital Ltd counter

Sammaan Capital Ltd saw volume of 568.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74.61 lakh shares

Granules India Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 August 2025.

Sammaan Capital Ltd saw volume of 568.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.22% to Rs.126.49. Volumes stood at 58.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd clocked volume of 141.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.32% to Rs.496.80. Volumes stood at 63.35 lakh shares in the last session. Sun TV Network Ltd witnessed volume of 7.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.96% to Rs.547.35. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session. RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 588.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 111.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.97% to Rs.260.80. Volumes stood at 516.59 lakh shares in the last session.