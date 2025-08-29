Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister highlights success of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

Prime Minister highlights success of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Japan, H.E.Shigeru Ishiba attended the India-Japan Economic Forum, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Keidanren [Japan Business Federation] in Tokyo on 29th August 2025. Leading industry figures from India and Japan, including CEOs of the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum, participated in the meeting. In his address, Prime Minister highlighted the success of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, in particular the bilateral collaboration in the fields of investment, manufacturing and technology. Inviting Japanese companies to further enhance their footprint in India, he noted that the Indian growth story presented exciting opportunities for them. He stated that deepening economic partnership between trusted friends were particularly relevant in the context of the present turbulent global economic scenario. Prime Minister emphasised that political stability, policy predictability, commitment to reforms and Ease of Doing Business efforts gave a new confidence to investors in the Indian market, which is aptly reflected in the latest credit rating upgrade of India by global agencies.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

