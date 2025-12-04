Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 50370 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5586 shares

Linde India Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 December 2025.

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 50370 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5586 shares. The stock increased 0.70% to Rs.3,918.85. Volumes stood at 1369 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd registered volume of 15702 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1790 shares. The stock rose 0.66% to Rs.5,808.90. Volumes stood at 623 shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43571 shares. The stock rose 3.33% to Rs.277.90. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Asian Paints Ltd saw volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34651 shares. The stock increased 0.83% to Rs.2,976.40. Volumes stood at 44838 shares in the last session.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61336 shares. The stock increased 1.55% to Rs.833.15. Volumes stood at 35782 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

