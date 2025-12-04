Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech spurts after denying market rumours

Ceinsys Tech spurts after denying market rumours

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ceinsys Tech touched the 5% upper circuit at Rs 968.45 after the company stepped in to counter what it called speculative messages and baseless rumours doing the rounds in the market.

In a clarification filed with the exchanges, the technology and engineering solutions firm said the chatter had no factual basis and highlighted its strong financial performance for the half year ended September 2025. The firm reported its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly numbers, with turnover at Rs 164 crore in Q2, up 82% year-on-year, and Rs 320 crore for H1, up 95%. EBITDA jumped 112% in Q2 to Rs 35.6 crore, while profit after tax rose 120% to Rs 25.7 crore.

The company added that project execution remained on track, and receivables were being comfortably managed. Out of Rs 172 crore in trade receivables as of September, Rs 117 crore was recovered in October and November, including dues from JJM-linked projects.

Management stability was another point the firm emphasised, noting its experienced leadership and smooth operating structure. Ceinsys also pointed to new confirmed orders worth Rs 145.81 crore secured over the past few months and a healthy funnel that supports its growth outlook.

The company urged investors to verify any future market rumours directly with it and reiterated its commitment to transparent disclosures and strong corporate governance.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and power generation.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 120.9% to Rs 25.74 crore on 81.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 163.45 in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pace Digitek arm bags Rs 100-cr BESS order from Advait Greenergy

Pine Labs records profit of Rs 6 crore in Q2; EBITDA margin rises to 19%

Mukka Proteins jumps as JV wins Rs 475-cr BSWML work order

Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

Dow Jumps Over 400 Points as Rate Cut Optimism Lifts Markets Despite Microsoft Slump

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story