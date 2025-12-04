Ceinsys Tech spurts after denying market rumours

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ceinsys Tech touched the 5% upper circuit at Rs 968.45 after the company stepped in to counter what it called speculative messages and baseless rumours doing the rounds in the market.

In a clarification filed with the exchanges, the technology and engineering solutions firm said the chatter had no factual basis and highlighted its strong financial performance for the half year ended September 2025. The firm reported its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly numbers, with turnover at Rs 164 crore in Q2, up 82% year-on-year, and Rs 320 crore for H1, up 95%. EBITDA jumped 112% in Q2 to Rs 35.6 crore, while profit after tax rose 120% to Rs 25.7 crore.

The company added that project execution remained on track, and receivables were being comfortably managed. Out of Rs 172 crore in trade receivables as of September, Rs 117 crore was recovered in October and November, including dues from JJM-linked projects.

Management stability was another point the firm emphasised, noting its experienced leadership and smooth operating structure. Ceinsys also pointed to new confirmed orders worth Rs 145.81 crore secured over the past few months and a healthy funnel that supports its growth outlook. The company urged investors to verify any future market rumours directly with it and reiterated its commitment to transparent disclosures and strong corporate governance. Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and power generation. The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 120.9% to Rs 25.74 crore on 81.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 163.45 in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.