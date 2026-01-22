Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 49.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 January 2026.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 61.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.22 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.76% to Rs.858.30. Volumes stood at 8.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd witnessed volume of 16.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.72% to Rs.1,557.60. Volumes stood at 9.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Waaree Energies Ltd registered volume of 86.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.90% to Rs.2,610.00. Volumes stood at 17.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd witnessed volume of 92.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.60 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.10% to Rs.105.79. Volumes stood at 27.67 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

