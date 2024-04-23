Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 409.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.28 lakh shares

Tejas Networks Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 April 2024.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 409.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.07% to Rs.86.30. Volumes stood at 31.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd notched up volume of 119.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.1,088.25. Volumes stood at 52.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 39.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.64% to Rs.435.50. Volumes stood at 4.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd recorded volume of 55.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.62% to Rs.943.50. Volumes stood at 4.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 223.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.59 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.36% to Rs.263.90. Volumes stood at 33.26 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

