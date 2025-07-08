Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 88.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares

Alok Industries Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 July 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 88.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.08% to Rs.514.05. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3065.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 197.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.81% to Rs.23.30. Volumes stood at 52.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 131.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.39% to Rs.443.75. Volumes stood at 7.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 30.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.17% to Rs.533.00. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd saw volume of 763.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.50% to Rs.32.21. Volumes stood at 52.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nifty above 25,450; auto shares decline

Euro speculative net longs edge lower

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story