Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Alok Industries Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 July 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 88.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.08% to Rs.514.05. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3065.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 197.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.81% to Rs.23.30. Volumes stood at 52.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 131.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.39% to Rs.443.75. Volumes stood at 7.64 lakh shares in the last session. Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 30.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.17% to Rs.533.00. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session. Trident Ltd saw volume of 763.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.50% to Rs.32.21. Volumes stood at 52.66 lakh shares in the last session.