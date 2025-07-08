Euro speculative net longs edge lower

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market decreased net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 107537 contracts in the data reported through July 01, 2025, edging down from its highest level in almost 17 months. This was a weekly reduction of 3598 net long contracts.

