Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.79, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25475.9. The Sensex is at 83508.5, up 0.08%.Bank of India has eased around 9.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7141.25, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.78 lakh shares in last one month.