Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 116.79, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.56% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% rally in NIFTY and a 3.03% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.79, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25475.9. The Sensex is at 83508.5, up 0.08%.Bank of India has eased around 9.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7141.25, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 117.24, down 0.87% on the day. Bank of India tumbled 5.56% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% rally in NIFTY and a 3.03% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

