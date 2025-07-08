Nifty above 25,450; auto shares decline

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 56.11 points or 0.07% to 83,498.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 2.85 points or 0.01% to 25,463.65.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.32%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,706 shares rose and 2,241 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.92% to 12.07.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index fell 0.68% to 23,781.85. The index fell 0.93% in two consecutive trading sessions.
TVS Motor Company (down 2%), Bharat Forge (down 1.96%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.87%), Bosch (down 1.33%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.97%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.94%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.64%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.57%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 0.55%) fell.
On the other hand, MRF (up 0.92%), Tata Motors (up 0.36%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 0.36%) edged higher.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.19% to 6.306 from the previous close of 6.290.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.7425 compared with its close of 85.9400 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.35% to Rs 96,931.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.27% to 97.30.
The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.41% to 4.411.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement shed 32 cents or 0.46% to $ 69.26 a barrel.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Omaxe rallied 2.99% after the company, through its subsidiary, announced a significant expansion in Madhya Pradesh with the acquisition of a 450-acre land parcel along the Super Corridor in Indore.
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shed 0.16%. The company said that its board has approved the appointment of Mukul Srivastava as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 08 July 2025.
