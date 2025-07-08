Federal Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.34, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% rally in NIFTY and a 8.73% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.34, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25475.9. The Sensex is at 83508.5, up 0.08%.Federal Bank Ltd has added around 0.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56949.2, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.19 lakh shares in last one month.