Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Whirlpool of India Ltd saw volume of 17287 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6253 shares NMDC Steel Ltd, NCC Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 September 2024. Whirlpool of India Ltd saw volume of 17287 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6253 shares. The stock increased 3.76% to Rs.2,285.70. Volumes stood at 7562 shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd notched up volume of 12.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.33% to Rs.54.60. Volumes stood at 14.53 lakh shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd recorded volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84409 shares. The stock lost 1.37% to Rs.298.40. Volumes stood at 75131 shares in the last session.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd notched up volume of 59.92 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.53.08. Volumes stood at 176.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd recorded volume of 970 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock gained 1.42% to Rs.18,190.00. Volumes stood at 1356 shares in the last session.

