Volumes soar at Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd counter

SBFC Finance Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 January 2026.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd clocked volume of 82.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.72% to Rs.220.78. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

SBFC Finance Ltd registered volume of 298.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.77 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.73% to Rs.89.91. Volumes stood at 7.85 lakh shares in the last session. JSW Energy Ltd registered volume of 189.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.89 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.50% to Rs.432.25. Volumes stood at 17.59 lakh shares in the last session. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd registered volume of 402.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.30% to Rs.295.50. Volumes stood at 85.57 lakh shares in the last session.