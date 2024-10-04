Volumes soar at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Avenue Supermarts Ltd clocked volume of 26.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Avenue Supermarts Ltd clocked volume of 26.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.72% to Rs.4,709.20. Volumes stood at 6.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd recorded volume of 20.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.33% to Rs.1,245.00. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 19.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.18% to Rs.947.70. Volumes stood at 3.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd clocked volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44313 shares. The stock gained 1.72% to Rs.5,579.30. Volumes stood at 61903 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd witnessed volume of 35.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.01% to Rs.357.50. Volumes stood at 7.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News