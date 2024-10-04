Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes soar at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 October 2024.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd clocked volume of 26.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.72% to Rs.4,709.20. Volumes stood at 6.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd recorded volume of 20.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.33% to Rs.1,245.00. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 19.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.18% to Rs.947.70. Volumes stood at 3.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd clocked volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44313 shares. The stock gained 1.72% to Rs.5,579.30. Volumes stood at 61903 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd witnessed volume of 35.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.01% to Rs.357.50. Volumes stood at 7.8 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

