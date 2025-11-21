Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

AWL Agri Business Ltd clocked volume of 562.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 697.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80767 shares
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 November 2025.
AWL Agri Business Ltd clocked volume of 562.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 697.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80767 shares. The stock lost 2.08% to Rs.271.00. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 19.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 274.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7277 shares. The stock lost 0.99% to Rs.2,017.45. Volumes stood at 4457 shares in the last session.
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 42.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2466 shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.1,669.95. Volumes stood at 4995 shares in the last session.
Escorts Kubota Ltd recorded volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 41.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3045 shares. The stock gained 1.36% to Rs.3,608.35. Volumes stood at 1202 shares in the last session.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4302 shares. The stock increased 5.52% to Rs.948.40. Volumes stood at 4692 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app