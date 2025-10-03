Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Applications worth Rs 1.15 lakh crores of investment received under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Applications worth Rs 1.15 lakh crores of investment received under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ministry of Electronics & IT has highlighted the unprecedented response from domestic as well as international industry on government's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme and noted that applications worth Rs. 1,15, 351 crores of investment have been received.The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme has received an overwhelming response from both domestic and international industry leaders. This reflects India's growing stature on the global stage and the increasing confidence of the domestic industry, including MSMEs, which have shown strong interest in making the country self-reliant in electronics manufacturing.

The scheme is projected to create 1,42,000 direct jobs well above the target of 91,600 and a manifold number of indirect jobs, demonstrating its potential to drive large-scale employment. Expressing happiness over the enthusiastic response, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged states to seize this golden opportunity and develop a favorable framework for electronics manufacturing in their regions. Addressing a press conference at Electronics Niketan, New Delhi, he emphasized that the electronics manufacturing industry generates significant direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

The scheme, approved by the Cabinet on 1st May 2025 with a fiscal outlay of Rs. 22,919 crore, has received 249 applications with anticipated investment commitment of Rs.1,15,351 Crores. The response is nearly double the targeted Rs.59,350 crore under the scheme. The estimated production of Electronics Components under the scheme in the next six years will be about Rs. 10,34,700 Crores. The response is 2.2 times of the targeted Rs. 4,56,000 crore worth of production under the scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty tad below 24,800 level; auto shares decline

INR recovers slightly amid range bound movements

Unimech Aerospace drops as Q2 revenue set to decline amid U.S. tariffs

Trualt Bioenergy jumps on debut

Jinkushal Industries rises on debut

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story