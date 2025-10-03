Applications worth Rs 1.15 lakh crores of investment received under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Ministry of Electronics & IT has highlighted the unprecedented response from domestic as well as international industry on government's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme and noted that applications worth Rs. 1,15, 351 crores of investment have been received.The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme has received an overwhelming response from both domestic and international industry leaders. This reflects India's growing stature on the global stage and the increasing confidence of the domestic industry, including MSMEs, which have shown strong interest in making the country self-reliant in electronics manufacturing.

The scheme is projected to create 1,42,000 direct jobs well above the target of 91,600 and a manifold number of indirect jobs, demonstrating its potential to drive large-scale employment. Expressing happiness over the enthusiastic response, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged states to seize this golden opportunity and develop a favorable framework for electronics manufacturing in their regions. Addressing a press conference at Electronics Niketan, New Delhi, he emphasized that the electronics manufacturing industry generates significant direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.