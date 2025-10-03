Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sammaan Capital corrects on profit booking; IHC to invest Rs 8,850 cr, launch open offer

Sammaan Capital corrects on profit booking; IHC to invest Rs 8,850 cr, launch open offer

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sammaan Capital dropped 3.54% to Rs 163.55 as investors booked profits after the company announced that Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) will acquire a controlling stake.

IHC, acting through affiliate Avenir Investment RSC, will invest Rs 8,850 crore via preferential equity and warrants. The deal triggered a mandatory open offer for 26% of Sammaans capital at Rs 139 per share, valuing the offer at about Rs 4,750.38 crore on full acceptance.

Under the share subscription agreement signed on 2 October 2025, Avenir will subscribe to 33 crore equity shares at Rs 139 per share and 30.66 crore warrants in two tranches at the same price. The open offer will cover up to 34.17 crore shares at Rs 139 each.

Depending on the acceptance of the open offer and exercise of warrants, Avenir together with IHC Capital Holding could hold up to 57.72% in Sammaan, establishing promoter control.

The transaction requires approvals from SEBI, RBI, the Competition Commission of India, and stock exchanges. Citigroup Global Markets India is the manager to the offer. The acquirer has clarified there is no plan to delist Sammaan Capital following the transaction.

Sammaan Capital stock had surged 25.59% in the past six consecutive sessions.

Sammaan Capital, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, is engaged in the housing finance and mortgage-backed lending business.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 2.31% to Rs 334.30 crore on 7.74% increase in total income to Rs 2,409.43 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

On 29 September 2025, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 43.47 lakh equity shares, representing 0.52% of Sammaan Capital's total equity, via a bulk deal on the NSE. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 151.95 each, exchange data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Applications worth Rs 1.15 lakh crores of investment received under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Nifty tad below 24,800 level; auto shares decline

INR recovers slightly amid range bound movements

Unimech Aerospace drops as Q2 revenue set to decline amid U.S. tariffs

Trualt Bioenergy jumps on debut

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story